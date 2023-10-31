Big B shares AI created image, fans calls it "amazing"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan keep treating his fans with his intriguing posts and images. Recently, he joined the AI bandwagon and shared a picture created using artificial intelligence.

He shared the picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "AI zindabad !!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

After his post, many of his fans praised his AI image and also added that he looked better in real. Many of the social media users dropped heart emojis.

One of his fans mentioned, "Amazing very cool post"

Another fan wrote, "It almost looks like painting only"

While the other fan commented, "Sir Aap Ai se better lagte ho"

Meanwhile, megastars of Indian cinema Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after 33 long years in the upcoming film 'Thalaivar 170'. The actors wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Lyca Productions shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the schedule wrap.

They captioned the post, "When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule."

In the picture, Amitabh could be seen sitting on a chair looking at the mobile screen with a bandage on his hand. The 'Robot' actor, on the other hand, is seen standing close to him and looking at the screen. 'Thalaivar 170' is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. 'Jailer' movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said at the time.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were in important cameos. Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor