Big B shares his food for thought on Diwali indulgence

Mumbai, Nov 4 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned his thoughts about Diwali indulgence, in which he shared that the “resistance to consumption that was being deliberately avoided, was broken due to unavoidable circumstances”.

Big B took to his blog, where he wrote: “Another Sunday gone by .. and the resistance to consumption that was being deliberately avoided, was broken due to unavoidable circumstances .. the belief was that perhaps psychologically I was doing the right , but on checking with the experts learnt that it had nothing to do with what I was assuming.”

He added: “A relief .. at times what we may think or believe to be beneficial to us , medically gets a negative .. and all the World suddenly feels a lot better… Best ever to consult before deciding on what is good for the body or not .. medicine and the medics have the knowledge .. we follow .. and we execute and , yes .. they were right and we were wrong.”

Last month on October 30, Amitabh talked about becoming a father for the first time during the quiz based reality show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16”. The episode had Varun Dhawan and the director duo Raj & DK.

During the episode, Big B and Varun talked about their journeys of fatherhood.

Amitabh shared, “As you mentioned, this Diwali is especially meaningful for you because Goddess Lakshmi herself has come to your home. Have you thought of a name for her?”

Varun smiles, replying, “Yes, we have, though we haven’t shared it yet. I’m still learning to connect with her, it’s just as you said: when a baby comes home, everything changes.”

The ‘Student of The Year’ actor asked Big B about his emotions when he became a father.

In his reply, the veteran actor stated, “It felt wonderful.”

Varun playfully asked, “Did you get enough sleep, or did the baby keep you up?” to which, Big B said: “Oh, we managed to sleep, but there was always a bit of worry: is everything okay? Back then, a new gadget had come out. You’d place it near the bed, and if the baby made even the slightest noise, it would alert us. It came in handy!”

Varun asked Big B for some parenting advice on balancing a busy schedule with a newborn at home.

Big B replied: “Here’s one golden rule—keep your wife happy. When she’s content, everything else falls into place. A happy wife means a happy daughter. Remember, ‘wife is supreme.’”

