Big B shares pictures from fan meet, says he could never repay their love

Mumbai, Aug 7 Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has said that he won’t ever be able to repay for the kind of adulation that he has received from the audience.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his X and shared pictures from his fan meet outside his home Jalsa, in Juhu area of Mumbai.

In the pictures, the senior actor can be seen wearing a hoodie which he paired with black pants and headgear.

He wrote: “This love shall remain a huge debt that I can never repay.”

Big B's career spans close to six decades in Indian cinema and he has given successive blockbusters during the peak of his career after he took away the stardom from Rajesh Khanna. The actor, however, witnessed a slump in the 1990s when his production company ABCL went into debt.

Big B wanted to bring in a new style of filmmaking in India, closely resembling modern filmmaking backed by corporations and studios. However, it didn’t click back then.

ABCL even organised the 1996 edition of the beauty pageant Miss World, which returned to India after 28 years. The event saw many protests across the country with one person reportedly dying by self immolation during the protest. Owing to the protests across the country, ABCL faced significant financial losses in organising the event.

The company went into heavy debt as Big B had to pay off more than Rs 100 crore back in the 1990s.

That’s when he said yes to the quiz-based reality television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The decision was motivated by the pressure to pay off the debts. ‘KBC’ released to a thumping positive response from the audience as Big B reached every Indian household.

He reclaimed his superstardom and the medium of television helped him in that at a time when the silver screen had turned its back on him.

Today, the megastar is considered one of the biggest cinematic forces of not just Hindi but Indian cinema altogether.

