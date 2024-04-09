Big B shares special birthday wish for his better half Jay Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : As actor Jaya Bachchan turned 76 today, the wishes have been pouring in but the most special wish is finally here. Hubby-megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a special post for his wifey.

Big B took to his blog and penned a sweet note for his better half.

The note read, "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY , and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always .. A quiet family 'bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence..".

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. The couple later in their life welcomed two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh and Jaya have shared the screen together in a couple of movies including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Sholay' and many more.

She belonged to that era of actors when there was nothing called the paparazzi, vanity van culture. Simplicity ruled supreme in movies and that could be reflected in the actors' lives as well. Jaya Bhaduri, later known as Jaya Bachchan's filmography is full of gems. From the spunky Mili (Mili) to the mother figure (Fiza), Jaya has aced each role with conviction and ease. The Bengali beauty with long hair and an endearing smile ruled the silver screen with meaningful roles.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial.

