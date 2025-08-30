Big B talks about time as life’s eternal giver, human’s greatest choice

Mumbai, Aug 30 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reflected on the concept of time, describing it as eternal, divine, and all-powerful, as it gives unconditionally and shapes every human experience.

Big B took to his blog and wrote: “Time is the cleanser .. it be the formative element of time .. it be timeless .. constraining at times , but never without purpose .. difficult and perhaps to indulge in its understanding , but do we not all, pay obeisance to it and embrace its engagement .. And that is the making of the human.”

He added that “its unretired manifest in being infested with its offering .. you want and get .. you may not want and yet get .. you may get and not want .. TIME .. .... depth of experience , embracing eternity, true life not in fleeting minutes but in eternal awareness of being .. "

The cine icon said that “time decides, dictates, confirms, conjectures and counts”.

“And then GIVES .. Its discoverance be eternal .. at times filled with divinity .. for the strength it purports and proffers shall exhibit its feature .. I got time today .. whether it gave me all that I pofessed earlier is not in question .. time gives .. its giving is ours .. mine .. keep it use it throw it away as waste .. is your time (sic).”

The thespian is currently seen hosting the new season of the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is the official Hindi adaptation of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.

On August 26, he spoke about how his time spent on ‘KBC’ floor was special for him.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared pictures greeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, and wrote: “And the everlasting affection from all those that come even in inclement weather is a boon that shall never be forgotten .. you are so I am.”

The thespian also shared some pictures from the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and wrote: “And the work schedules continue .. early calls and early starts and at times an early finish .. but the traffic on the return journey makes the time saved as waived ..”

“However the time spent on the floor of KBC was special .. almost a poetic symposium of recitations and the understanding of each verse , both from the contestant and the one that presses the black squares now .. you are the ones that 'make the show' , is something that I repeat and live each day on the sets .. it is the truth.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor