Big B tells homemakers to take pride: Managing a home is no easy task

Mumbai, Oct 6 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his appreciation to homemakers and asked women not to downplay their contribution when introducing themselves as “managing a home is no easy task.”

Amitabh took to his blog and shared that during his quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, whenever he would ask a woman in the audience what they do, many reply softly that they are a “homemaker.”

“Yada kada jab KBC pe kisi mahila se, jo ki audience mein baithi hain, main poochhta hoon ki aap kya kar rahi hain, to ve bade dabe swar mein kehti hain ki main homemaker hoon!!(Sometimes, when I ask a woman sitting in the audience at KBC, “What do you do?”, she replies in a low, hesitant voice that ‘I’m a homemaker!’) "

Encouraging them to respond with pride, Bachchan wrote, “Kyun, kyun aisa kehti hain dabe swar mein? (Why? Why does she say it in such a subdued tone?)”

He urged them to never lower their voice and say that they are homemakers with pride.

“Nahi!! Aap dabe swar mein kabhi bhi na kahen! (No!! You should never say it in a low voice!) Garv se kahiye ki aap ek HOMEMAKER hain (Say it with pride — you are a HOMEMAKER),” he wrote.

He stressed on the fact that handling a home is not easy.

“Ghar ko sambhalna koi aasan kaam nahi hota! (managing a home is no easy task!)” he wrote.

“Ghar ko dekhna, pati ki dekhbhal karna, bachchon ko dekhna, bhojan sabke liye banana – jitne bhi upar ke kaam hote hain sab dekhna. Ye koi aasan kaam nahi hota!! (Looking after the household, taking care of the husband, looking after the children, cooking meals for everyone, managing every little and big thing — none of this is easy!!)” he added.

The thespian recalled how during Covid men realised how much their wives work at home.

He said: “Covid ke samay sab purushon ko pata chal gaya ki patni kitna kuch sambhalti hai ghar mein, jab swayam saara kaam jo ab tak patni dekhti thi, unhe khud dekhna pada!! (During the Covid times, all men realised how much their wives actually handle at home — when they themselves had to do all the work that their wives had been managing till then!!)”

Big B added: “Time to get set for work.. early morning call.. And my love and appreciation for all the Well Wishers at the GOJ.. Your continued love and affection is beyond description..!”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor