Big B thanks fans for their birthday wishes, apologises for not responding to everyone

After celebrating his birthday, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to his fans, for sending immense love and wishes on his birthday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Shahenshah of Bollywood dropped a gratitude note.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1580578591233826816

He tweeted, "Thanks to all those who wished Happy Birthday! I am sorry I will not be able to answer everyone personally! But your love will always be with me!"

Amitabh turned 80 on October 11. On the occasion of his birthday, a massive crowd of fans gathered right in front of his Juhu residence to wish him. Like every year, this year too he greeted his fans by folding his hands and waving at them.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh was recently seen in director Vikas Behl's family entertainer film 'Goodbye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The film received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjataya's upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

Big B's new venture is all set to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor