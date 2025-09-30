Big Boss 19: Tanya Mittal locks horns with Nehal, says, "I don't even look at girls like you"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' has been quite successful in keeping fans hooked with its daily dose of drama and fights, and the latest episode seems to add even more to the entertainment.

The latest promo, released by the makers on Tuesday, shows contestants Nehal and Tanya Mittal locking horns in a heated argument, leaving viewers divided.

The video begins with Tanya speaking about her struggles. Nehal quickly interrupts her, saying, "Aapke struggle mein toh hum paida hue hain." Things soon escalate as the two exchange sharp remarks. Tanya accuses Nehal of being jealous of her, while Nehal hits back, saying she is not jealous of anyone and claiming that Tanya must be the one who feels insecure. Tanya then replies, "I don't even look at girls like you."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Soon after the promo was shared, fans rushed to the comment section, taking sides in the heated clash. Some supported Tanya, while others defended Nehal.

Meanwhile, the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode saw the eviction of contestant Awez Darbar, adding another twist to the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

The show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, and others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 19' streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.

