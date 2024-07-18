Big B's BTS picture from 'Fakt Purusho Maate' shared by Anand Pandit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Producer Anand Pandit shared a captivating image with megastar Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of 'Fakt Purusho Maate'.

In the image, Big B is seen donning a gold tinted sherwani and a vibrant turban. He flashed his million-dollar smile as he posed with Anant Pandit for the picture.

Sharing the photograph, Pandit recalled, "This was just a candid moment that someone clicked and I think it captures my respect and affection for Mr. Bachchan perfectly. As I always say, it is tough for me to imagine a new project without him. He played a hugely popular cameo in 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' and he had to be a part of the sequel too! He portrays a benevolent divine being in 'Fakt Purusho Maate' and only he could have pulled off this part. There is such majesty and also warmth in his persona and every time he faces the camera, he electrifies everyone on the set."

'Fakt Purusho Maate' is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Fakt Mahilao Maate'.

The movie will see Big B playing God. Meanwhile, he has previously played the role of God in 'God Tussi Great Ho' (2008).

The film is a humorous look at generational divides and the clash between tradition and modernity and has been produced by Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It has been written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and stars Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala. The film is scheduled to release in cinema on 15th August.

