Big B's reaction to his own composed music is too cute to miss, see video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps treating his fans to intriguing posts and images.

On Saturday, Big B shared a video of a music piece that he composed and shared a new mantra of laughter.

The 'Pink' actor took to Instagram and wrote, "LET MUSIC BE THE FOOD OF LAUGHTER!! Music composed and all instruments played by .. ahem .. yours truly !! Cool na? 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1eJ6XUNRwC/?hl=en

In the video, Big B can be seen laughing at his own composed music. Amitabh wore a white hoodie with black pants.

As soon as the megastar uploaded the video, fans and industry friends chimed in comment section.

Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani wrote, "Fantastic... Let's make a song."

A social user wrote, "You Also Cool Sir."

Another one added, "Let you be smile/laughter for all @amitabhbachchan Ji."

Recently, on December 24, continuing his Sunday ritual, Big B greeted his fans outside his residence Jalsa. Many fans came up with posters featuring Big B as Santa Claus. Amitabh Bachchan looked stylish in a black and white jacket. He greeted fans with folded hands and even waved at them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

