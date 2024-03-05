'Big Girls Don't Cry' helmer Nitya Mehra laments dearth of stories on school life of girls

Mumbai, March 5 Director Nitya Mehra, who is known for ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘Unpaused’, feels that the school life of girls is quite underrepresented in the sphere of storytelling.

She shared that her upcoming series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ will change this for the better as it brings to the fore the story of girls growing up in a boarding school with an insight into the lives, ideas, and feelings of young girls.

The upcoming series has been created by Nitya. The makers on Tuesday, shared a promotional video featuring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The video introduced the series and its lead cast including Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood.

Talking about the series, Nitya Mehra said: “I think school life in India, especially that of girls, is so underrepresented in storytelling, be it in Indian literature or cinema. Coming-of-age told through the eyes of an all girls boarding school in its most authentic avatar is what I was going for. Big Girls Don’t Cry isn’t just another girls boarding school drama, it is an insight into the lives, ideas, and feelings of young girls that are carving a path for themselves, finding their way into this world, and are doing so on their terms.”

She added: “Learning to overcome challenges and capitalise on opportunities, these girls are jet-setting on an enriching journey of self-discovery that will define who they are and what they’re made of. This series is a little homage from me to all the girls out there jostling to figure their identities. I want to celebrate girl gangs and sisterhood, and having Prime Video celebrate that with me was the perfect match.”

The series also stars Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda, and takes audiences into the fascinating world of the prestigious Vandana Valley where a group of young girls navigate life's myriad exhilarating adventures of independence, rebellion, friendship, love, heartbreaks, and dreams, as they challenge not only the norms of the school but society at large.

The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor