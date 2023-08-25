“Big hug to each one of you”: Dulquer Salmaan thanks audience for showering love on 'King of Kotha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : As Dulquer Salmaan’s action film 'King of Kotha' released in the cinemas today, overwhelmed with the love and response, the actor penned a gratitude note for his audience.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared a stunning picture of himself decked up purple suit along with a lengthy note.

He wrote, “LOVE! I have always received more love than I could ever dream of. Every single member of the audience is the reason for my being here. And I give it my all every time because of that love. Even when I stumble you all lift me up. It humbles me and encourages all of us to keep trying harder. Your calls and messages have put me over the moon. I am humbled that our film is receiving so much love from the audience. Every day on a set and every film is a learning experience!”

Dulquer added, “A big hug to each one of you who are giving our film an opportunity to entertain you, we are glad to be a part of your Onam. We thank our audiences from the bottom of our hearts.”

Dulquer's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Pan India film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier talking about the making of the movie, Dulquer told ANI, “The most memorable thing of our gangster films of either been some great dramas or they've been out and out messy entertainers. When I heard the script for the first time, I felt like it had the drama and the story that this genre really needs all of the characters in the film, like if you remove one character you can't tell the same story."

He added, “If we thought of how to kind of blend both these extremes of gangster films that we love. So this has the drama and the story and the writing, how to make it more mainstream, more commercial, more entertaining for the audiences in cinema. This has a nice blend of both.”

Sharing the details about the production of the film, he said, “We started in 2020, and I became the producer because I wanted to protect our film. Many times it happened that we were damaging the film in some way from the production sites, perhaps we were not giving the budget to it, not releasing it properly, not marketing or distributing it properly. So I felt that if I produce myself, I would be able to do all that is right for the film. To mount such a big film, a big studio was needed, so we are making this film with Zee Studios, they have been good partners since the beginning.”

Meanwhile, he will be seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Kaantha’.

Dulquer Salmaan will not only headline ‘Kaantha’ but will produce it in collaboration with ‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati.

The film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature ‘Nila’ (2016) won the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. Selvaraj’s documentary series “The Hunt for Veerappan” is set to release on Netflix on August 4. The filmmaker also assisted Ang Lee in 'Life of Pi'.

‘Kaantha’ will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

