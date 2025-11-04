"Big hugs and lots of love to you always": Shah Rukh Khan expresses heartfelt gratitude to Anupam Kher for warm birthday message

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan responded with affection and gratitude to legendary actor Anupam Kher's emotional birthday message, thanking him for his thoughtful video and reminiscing about their shared journey in the film industry.

"Thank u @AnupamPKher for the heartfelt video. Big hugs and lots of love to you always. Some of the fondest memories in my journey of films are with you. I hold you in the highest regard. Love u. (And yes we must find ways to spend more time... maybe a film would be nice)," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X.

Thank u @AnupamPKher for the heartfelt video. Big hugs and lots of love to you always. Some of the fondest memories in my journey of films are with you. I hold you in the highest regard. Love u. (And yes we must find ways to spend more time… maybe a film would be nice). https://t.co/cMiXYH1ABx— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared a video message celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, expressing admiration and blessings for his long life and continued success.

"Happy landmark Birthday my dearest #Shahrukh!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life! Knowing you is a joyous and rich feeling! Your energy is infectious! This video even though is of more than 5mins of duration, but I could go on and on! Stay happy and live for another thousand years! This "sweater" look from #Mohabatien (minus the violin and hair) is specially for you on your special day! Love and prayers always! " Kher posted.

Happy landmark Birthday my dearest #Shahrukh!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life! Knowing you is a joyous and rich feeling! Your energy is infectious! This video even though is of more than 5mins of duration, but I could go on and on! Stay happy and live… pic.twitter.com/qAo3s7BFQR— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 2, 2025

}}}}

Kher, who recreated Shah Rukh's Mohabbatein look for the tribute, also shared fond memories of working with him in several films, including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Chaahat', and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Bollywood celebrities led the line of heartfelt birthday wishes for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on Sunday, November 2. From his old friend and longtime co-star Kajol to Akshay Kumar, many extended greetings to SRK, further giving a nod to his upcoming film, 'KING'.

Many others, like Vivek Oberoi, Tiger Shroff, Neha Dhupia, Shatrughan Sinha, Kamal Haasan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Nimrat Kaur, and his 'KING' director Siddharth Anand, also sent their heartfelt messages across social media platforms.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan could not meet his fans gathered outside 'Mannat' on Sunday, the actor did make sure to grace a special event organised on his birthday. Shah Rukh Khan received a rousing welcome from his fans at the event, who were eagerly waiting to extend their birthday wishes to the superstar. SRK also shared a clip from the event, showing him filming the crowd amid chants of his name and birthday wishes.

"Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude... and those of you I couldn't meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u," he wrote in the caption. The special fan event was held at the Bal Gandharv Rang Mandir in Bandra, Mumbai.

From playing a young soldier in Fauji to becoming one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Shah Rukh Khan's story is one that never fails to make people smile. The actor was just a Delhi boy with restless energy and lofty aspirations before the world dubbed him "King Khan." Born and raised in the capital, he first appeared on television with Fauji in 1989, where he played Abhimanyu Rai, a role that instantly connected with viewers.

After Fauji, he appeared in Circus and a few other shows before stepping into films. In 1992, Khan made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, which not only introduced him to Hindi cinema but also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Then came the turning point: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. As Raj, the charming NRI who falls in love on a trip to Europe, Shah Rukh really showed what romance looked like on screen and became the ultimate "King of Romance" for an entire generation. Since then, the actor has continued to deliver countless memorable performances in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swades, Devdas, and My Name Is Khan.

With Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar and Siddharth Anand's signature high-octane style, King is set to redefine the genre. The film is scheduled to release in 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor