'Big Little Lies' creator David E. Kelley expresses hope for season 3

Washington [US], June 8 : David E. Kelley, the creator of the popular HBO series 'Big Little Lies', has expressed his hope for a third season of the show.

Speaking at the Gotham TV Awards, Kelley said, "We're hoping it happens... I'm hopeful it'll happen," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which features an ensemble cast including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep, has been on hiatus since its second season concluded in 2019.

Kelley revealed that a potential third season would be based on a new book by author Liane Moriarty, whose novel inspired the original series.

"She's written another book that season three will be based on," he said, praising Moriarty's contribution to the show's continued interest.

While no one is currently under contract for a third season, Kelley emphasised that everyone involved is "very committed to it," as quoted by the Hollywood Reporter.

He noted that assembling the high-caliber cast and their teams would be essential for the show's return.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, stars and executive producers of the series, have also expressed their enthusiasm for a new season.

In a recent interview, Witherspoon mentioned that Kidman had informed the cast that the show was moving forward, with Kidman confirming, "We're moving fast and furious, and Liane is delivering the book," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

