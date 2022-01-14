'Big part of our desire for the future' says Priyanka Chopra on having kids with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are open to starting a family in the future.

People magazine obtained quotes of Priyanka from her recent interview with Vanity Fair, in which she opened up about her and Nick's interest in having a baby together.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," Priyanka said.

Despite how busy the pair are in their respective careers, the actor joked that they're "not too busy to practice" making a baby. She added that they're "both okay" with the busy pace in their professional lives and will slow down when the time calls for it.

Priyanka and Nick's relationship first became public in May 2018. After People Magazine confirmed their engagement that July, the pair tied the knot in December of the same year in two different ceremonies.

The duo's romance has garnered a great deal of attention from the general public. According to Nick, the pair have created "boundaries" to ensure a level of privacy is still present in their relationship.

"We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," the 'Jonas Brother' member told Vanity Fair.

"But we've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family," he said.

Speaking specifically of his wife, Nick said, "She can come across as so regal and refined, which she certainly is. But she's also got this carefree joy about her and she just exudes it."

"She's an incredible host in that way. I'm more of a reserved person at first, and I open up with friends and people as I get to know them better, but she can make you feel like you are in the family and a part of the inner circle right away," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor