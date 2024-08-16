"Big surprise for me:" Neena Gupta on winning National Award for Uunchai

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Veteran actress Neena Gupta has added another glory to her remarkable career by winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie Uunchai.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Neena Gupta expressed her surprise and gratitude for the award.

"Not at all. It is a big surprise for me because it has been a long time since the film came out. I didn't even know when the National Awards happen. I had no idea about it. I'm very thankful to get this award because a National Award is a big deal," the actor said.

Speaking on how special the film is to her, Neena said, "Uunchai is a very special film for me. First, I worked with really good actors from the film industry. It was my dream to work with Sooraj ji, and I am very happy he also got an award. It was a very special film for me."

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

'Uunchai' tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh, Danny Denzongpa and Anupam Kher's characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles

The film showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision.

The rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character's ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually, they make it possible with Neena and Sarika in the company.

The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

