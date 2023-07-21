‘Big things coming soon,’ Jamie Foxx shares new picture after hospitalization

Las Vegas [US], July 21 : American actor Jamie Foxx treated fans with a picture of himself, three months after having a medical problem.

The 55-year-old Oscar winner posted a selfie to Instagram on Thursday and captioned it, " Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu7xIg3SdcY/

Foxx is in Las Vegas working on a project with BetMGM, an organisation connected to MGM Resorts and that offers sports betting. He will play the lead role in all future commercials for the business.

Foxx first broke his silence on Instagram on May 3 by writing, "Appreciate all the love!!!" before providing the update. I feel blessed.

Prior to that, his daughter Corinne Foxx stated that her father had "experienced a medical complication" on April 11. He was in Atlanta filming Back in Action for Netflix, a movie that also features Cameron Diaz.

Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that time, Corinne said, "due to quick action and great care."

After that, Corinne, 29, provided another update on Foxx's condition on Friday, May 12, refuting rumours that the family had been preparing for the worst. On Instagram, she wrote that the actor had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"

Foxx was observed doing precisely that the previous week, seeming upbeat as he and a companion engaged in a doubles match against two opponents.

He was also recently seen playing golf at Topgolf in the Chicago suburb of Naperville on July 8 and cruising a boat down the Chicago River the next day. Foxx even exited an SUV on July 10 to retrieve a woman's misplaced purse in Chicago.

Last week, a source familiar with the actor's situation and his team told PEOPLE that he is "doing great."

On Monday, a different source told PEOPLE that the actor "has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source said, following Foxx's appearance on the Chicago River.

In addition, the source disclosed that Foxx recently hosted a celebration "to celebrate being better." The source claimed that it was held at the Chicago rehabilitation centre where he has been receiving treatment. He continues to receive outpatient rehabilitation, they added.

