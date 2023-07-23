Bigg Boss 11 couple Bandgee Kalra, Puneesh Sharma announce breakup after five years

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra have announced their break up after their romance of five years. Bandgee took to social media to announce that the pair have mutually decided to go separate ways. However, they would continue to support each other. She penned a note and uploaded it on social media. It reads, "Hi Guys! Puneesh and I have parted ways after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There is only love and support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and do not speculate things. Regards Bandgee Kallra. Just a few minutes after sharing the post, Puneesh took to his official Instagram handle and reposted the post in his story." The couple have been together for five years.

Talking about their separation, Puneesh told ETimes, “Bandgee and I were together for five years. There's no specific reason for ending the relationship. Bandgee is serious about her career in Mumbai and I am mostly in Delhi because of my business. My parents are also in Delhi. They are growing old and hence, I decided to stay with them in Delhi. I have been shuttling between Mumbai and Delhi as I have set up a production house. It is not possible for me to be stationed in Mumbai. We realised that the long distance relationship will not work in the long run and that's why we have decided to part our ways.”Reportedly, Bandgee and Puneesh were in a live-in relationship and were quite serious about themselves. They met during Bigg Boss and fell in love in the house. The two remained strong even after the show was over.

