Bigg Boss 12 Fame Srishty Rode Hospitalised in Amsterdam Due to Severe Pneumonia

Actress and Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode revealed that she had to be rushed to the hospital in Amsterdam after she fell severely sick during her vacation. Srishty took to her social media handle and shared a detailed note, revealing the overall diagnosis and the challenges that she faced while dealing with her health condition.

According to the post, Srishty was in Amsterdam when she got seriously sick with pneumonia, leading to hospitalisation after a drastic fall in oxygen levels. Sharing her painful ordeal, Srishty recalled how she was not even sure if she would be able to return to India.

Srishti Rode, who was sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram, took her fans by shock, revealing the health scare on Thursday. Along with pictures and videos showing her from the hospital bed, she wrote, “I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared—something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that I’d even make it home. My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave."

After a long struggle, Srishty stated how she managed to come back to India but is still in recovery. “Pneumonia takes time and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better," the actress wrote further thanking everyone who reached out to her and supported her throughout the time. In the post, Srishti shared a series of pictures from the hospital with one of them showing her breathing through the external oxygen support.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and her friends from the industry showered love and prayed for her speedy recovery. Actress Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Speedy recovery babe," while Mahhi Vij added, “Get well soon love." Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Tanya Sharma expressed her shock over the news and commented, “Omg !!!! Are you fine ??????? Now please get better soonnnnn," whereas Sneha Bijlani, wife of actor Arjun Bijlani, dropped heart emojis to show her support.