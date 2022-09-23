Bigg Boss 15 couple Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal break up says, we were not destined to be together

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, who found love in the Bigg Boss 15 house, have called it quits. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the duo broke up due to compatibility issues and do not even follow one another on social media. Ieshaan also confirmed the new to the portal and revealed that the duo have broken up and it has been some time. He revealed that things were not working out between the two and that they were not destined to be together. He also said that his relation with Meisha was not something that would have worked. Ieshaan revealed that Meisha wanted different things from life and so did he.

He also said that on Bigg Boss 15 show things were different and he had invested a lot into the relationship. When they exited the show and came into reality things were pretty different than what it looked like inside the house. He feels that it was good that they broke up.Miesha and Ieshaan met in Bigg Boss 15 and started with friendship for the two of them and they confessed their love for each other on national television. The former couple was inseparable ever since. However, thing hit a rough patch for them and they parted ways.On the work front, Miesha Iyer recently appeared in a Punjabi music video “Band Theke”. Ieshaan on the other hand recently appeared in a music video “Baarishein”.