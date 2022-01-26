'Bigg Boss 15': Deepika, Shehnaaz, Siddhant to add star power to grand finale

Mumbai, Jan 26 After 16 weeks of regular dose of entertainment, 'Bigg Boss 15' is all set to drop the curtains on Sunday and it will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it.

Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan are few names who will be seen at the grand event.

Viewers will witness Shehnaaz revisiting the stage of 'Bigg Boss' as she's all set to give tribute, a 'pyaar bhara salaam' to her friend and season 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant will be coming in to promote their upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' on the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

To add more glamour and entertainment to the Colors show, former winners of the show - Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia will be gracing the show to celebrate 15 successful seasons of 'Bigg Boss'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor