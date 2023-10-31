'Bigg Boss 15' fame Pratik Sehajpal explains what script means to him while selecting roles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Pratik Sehajpal who has been part of reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', has said that everything he is passionate about doing depends on the script.

Pratik also played Rudra in 'Naagin'. The actor also has an exciting new web series coming soon.

About the types of roles he would like to do, the actor said, "Everything I'm passionate about doing depends on the script. If I find a script I truly like, I'll dedicate all my efforts to it."

He spoke about the importance of having passion and determination to overcome challenges. He also shares the joy of playing a variety of roles.

The actor shares that whether it's the challenge of entering acting or any other, determination and belief is key. He said, "When you invest your mind and heart in something, even the most challenging tasks can seem simple. It all boils down to your passion and determination. In truth, there's nothing impossible or overly challenging; it all depends on how much you care and believe. Take Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as examples. Their success is a testament to their unwavering dedication and hard work."

While many say luck plays a factor in one's career, Pratik added, "The degree to which you want something, whether its passion, dedication, or manifestation, depends entirely on you."

Pratik says being versatile is what he and many actors aspire to be, "A versatile actor is what every artist aspires to be. Playing various roles allows artists to explore their own capabilities, and the joy derived from such versatility is truly amazing."

