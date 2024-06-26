Bigg Boss 15 Power Couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Split After 3 Years of Dating: Reports

After dating for almost three years reports are saying that Bigg Boss 15 power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has decided to part their ways. However, the real reason behind this breakup has not revealed yet.

Tejasswi and Karan, love story started from Bigg Boss 15, couple, known as TejRan by fans, were very open about their relationship, sharing affectionate photos on social media. However, according to News 18's Showsa, they ended their relationship a month ago. "Karan and Tejasswi are no longer together. It has been over a month since they split. The reason for their breakup remains unknown, but they have been having minor disagreements for some time now," a source revealed.

Karan recently shared a solo picture from Kerala, but just six days ago, he posted affectionate photos with Tejasswi from their recent getaway. The couple also exchanged heartfelt comments on their posts. Karan wrote, "Vassdi tu rahe.. hassdi tu ravein.. Sannu rokkan vaala kehda ni? Rabb varga aasra tera ni. Raahe raahe jaan waaliye.!" Tejasswi replied, "Mai Tere sar uthe be java ni Mai Tera khoon pi java ni Rahe rahe jaan waliye."

Despite appearances, a News 18 report suggests that the couple is hesitant to disappoint their fans and are making ambiguous public appearances together. "They were a power couple for the last three years, and therefore, it might not be easy for their fans to accept this heartbreaking news so suddenly," the source added. According to the insider, an official announcement about their relationship status is imminent. "They are not planning to announce their breakup anytime soon," the source emphasized. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's romance blossomed in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and they have been inseparable since then, supporting each other through successes and milestones. They also invested in a home together in Dubai.