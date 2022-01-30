'Bigg Boss 15': Salman says he won't host Season 16 if his fee isn't upped

Mumbai, Jan 30 Will Salman Khan host "Bigg Boss 16"? When Deepika Padukone, who joined the "Bigg Boss 15" grand finale with the other lead players of the upcoming film "Gehraiyaan" asked this question to the superstar host on Sunday night, Salman said he would not repeat his association with the show if his fee is not increased.

"Price increase nahi hoga toh nahi karunga," he said emphatically. Only time will tell whether this declaration needs to be taken with a bucketful of salt.

Deepika also played a round of truth and dare with Salman. When asked the name of the celebrity whom she stalks, Deepika said it was none other than Salman Khan. She said she even knew who the actor was with at Panvel (his family's farmhouse outside Mumbai).

All eyes, in fact, are on Deepika, for she will announce which one among the four finalists left in the fray Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be eliminated from the final race.

