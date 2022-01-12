'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash get into an unsavoury fight

Mumbai, Jan 12 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are seen getting into a nasty fight.

Shamita tells Tejasswi that she has kept her boyfriend hinting towards Karan, she says: "I have kept your boyfriend...", she can't complete the sentence and Tejasswi starts shouting at her as she feels insecure because of the increasing affinity between Shamita and Karan.

Tejasswi says: "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends).

Shamita responds: "Shame on you."

Shamita being the new captain of the house has special power to downgrade one contestant from the VIP race which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant. Shamita takes Tejasswi's name and this infuriates her. Both have been loggerheads inside the house.

In the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi calls Shamita a 'liar' because both have a discussion on downgrading one contestant and Tejasswi was not aware that she will take her name. Of course, she suggested Shamita to retain Karan as a VIP.

Pratik Sehajpal had suggested to Shamita to choose Rakhi's name over Tejasswi and Karan as the couple has the tendency to flip anytime.

