Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's show to have 4 bedrooms

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premier on television screens soon. While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever.

The four bedrooms, designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar, are named the 'Fire Room', 'Black And White Room', 'Cards Room', and 'Vintage Room'. However, the big reveal is going to be what these rooms have in store for the contestants. Besides the new house twist, the makers have also shifted Weekend Ka Vaar days. The episodes featuring Salman Khan will now air on Fridays and Saturdays. Some of the contestants that will be seen on the show include Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Gaurav Vij, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Chandni Sharma, Abdu Rozik and Jannat Zubair among others.