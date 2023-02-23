'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan wins Lokmat Digital Musical Sensation Award

The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 ceremony has begun in a big way in Mumbai. Digital influencers were honoured at the ceremony. Rapper MC Stan has been honoured with the Musical Sensation of the Year Award. MC Stan has a huge fan base on Instagram. It has over 9 lakh Instagram followers.MC Stan recently bagged the Bigg Boss 16 trophy to his name. Stan has been in the news after winning the Bigg Boss trophy.

Mc Stan is a 23-year-old Hindi rapper. His rap songs on YouTube are hugely popular. Seeing his unique personality, he was offered the show Bigg Boss, and Stan made the most of this opportunity. MC Stan is from Pune. His real name is Altaf Tadvi. Pune-born MC Stan's family used to live in a chawl. Stan started singing qawwali at the age of 12. Today, MC Stan is a big name in the hip-hop industry.

He has surpassed big Bollywood celebrities in terms of popularity. Ormax has released the popularity list, i.e., the list of popular personalities. MC Stan has overtaken Bhaijaan Salman Khan in the Most Popular Non-Fiction Personalities list of January 2023. After winning Bigg Boss, MC Stan went live on Instagram, and his Instagram Live also made history. McStan's live views surpassed five lakhs in less than ten minutes. There were 5 lakh and 41 thousand people watching him while he was live. MC Stan has become the first Indian celebrity to have so many views. MC Stan overtook Shah Rukh Khan in this regard. It's. Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram Live has garnered 255K views.

MC sang many songs, but the song 'Wata' gave it real popularity. The song received nearly 23 million views on YouTube.