Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik announces engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and renowned social media influencer, Abdu Rozik, recently took to his Instagram handle to share some joyous news with his followers.

The Tajikistani musician, known for his vibrant online presence, revealed that he got engaged to his fiancee, Amira, on April 24, 2024. The engagement ceremony, held in Sharjah, UAE, seems to be an intimate event for the couple.

In the series of photos shared by Rozik, the couple exuded happiness as they exchanged rings with each other.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6yyc7tvxkg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Clad in traditional attire, Abdu presented the ring to his fiancee, who looked resplendent in a white ensemble with a veil.

The heartfelt caption accompanying the post expressed gratitude and joy for the momentous occasion.

The announcement garnered widespread attention and congratulations from various quarters. Celebrities like actor Elli Avram and musician AR Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman, extended their warm wishes to the couple.

Earlier, Abdu Rozik, in an Instagram post, expressed his profound gratitude for finding a life partner who respects and supports him unconditionally.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6v-60KPzbe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

As per the information shared by Rozik, the couple is slated to tie the knot on July 7, with the wedding ceremony taking place at an undisclosed location in the UAE.

Rozik, brimming with excitement, conveyed his eagerness to embark on this new chapter of his life with his beloved fiancee.

For those unfamiliar with Abdu Rozik, he is not only a popular figure on social media but also a talented musician hailing from Tajikistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor