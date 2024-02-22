Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare And Abdu Rozik Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently summoned and interrogated television actor and Bigg Boss runner-up Shiv Thakare in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to incarcerated alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi. Thakare's statement was recorded as a witness in this case. Additionally, the ED has also summoned Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik to appear before it.

Shirazi established Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which reportedly financed several start-ups, including those of Thakare and Rozik. The company allegedly generated profits through narco-funding. These funds were channeled as investments through Hustlers Hospitality into various startup projects, including 'Thakare Chai and Snacks', a food and snack brand, and a restaurant.

Rozik also ventured into the fast-food startup scene with “Burgiir,” a burger brand, in partnership with Hustlers Hospitality. Shirazi reportedly made significant investments in Burgiir through Hustlers. However, both Thakare and Rozik terminated their contracts upon learning about Shirazi's reported involvement in narco business.

During his statement, Thakare revealed that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through an acquaintance in 2022-23. Krunal offered him a partnership deal for Thakare Chai and Snacks, and according to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality invested a substantial amount of money in the venture. Thakare informed the ED that he had neither met Shirazi nor was aware of his background at the time of receiving financing for his start-up. Notably, despite holding a press meet to announce its launch, the restaurant was never opened.