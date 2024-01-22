‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek breaks down as Isha gets evicted

Mumbai, Jan 22 After Isha Malviya exited ‘Bigg Boss 17’, her co-housemate and former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar was seen breaking down and crying inconsolably.

Show’s host Salman Khan, revealed Isha’s eviction, leaving everyone upset and shocked.

Before leaving, Isha thanked everyone and even got emotional. When Isha went to meet the housemates, Abhishek started crying. Munawar Faruqui tried to console Abhishek.

Munawar was heard saying:, “Roo mat bhai, jaane de usko. Aakhri baar mil raha hai isiliye roo raha hai kya. Milega bahar party mei.”

Abhishek however said he did not know why he is feeling so bad.

Before leaving, Isha apologised to Abhishek for everything.

“I am sorry for everything. Abb humara chapter yehi close hota hai. Abb tuje bura nahi bolungi tu bhi mat bolna.”

