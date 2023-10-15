'Bigg Boss 17': Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sana Raees Khan, among others enter show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : As the new season of 'Bigg Boss 17' has started, there is excitement about who all are going to grace the show. From Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui to popular TV couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt and Navid Sole have entered the show.

Aishwarya and Neil gave a riveting performance to 'What Jhumka' as they entered the 'Bigg Boss 17' stage. They enjoyed meeting the host and shared some fun-filled conversations.

Navid Sole entered the show and had a conversation about himself with the host Salman Khan.

The next contestant to enter 'Bigg Boss 17' was Anurag Dhobal. Anurag also makes a vlog with Salman. He is a moto vlogger, YouTuber, and social media star who goes by the name UK07 Rider.

Jigna Vohra, a former criminal journalist, and criminal defence lawyer Sana Raees Khan have also entered the show.

According to Jigna, her son is the reason why she entered the competition. She also addressed the debate surrounding her. Jigna and Sana were given the opportunity to compete for captaincy.

In the meantime, Bigg Boss asked Aishwarya not to talk about 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

The first contestant introduced in the house is model and actor Mannara. Salman Khan introduces contestant Mannara Chopra, who is Priyanka and Parineeti's paternal cousin. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Zid'.

Salman introduced her, saying, "There are many Chopras in this Industry. And now Mannara is here. I want to tell you all that she isn't here because of her hard work. She is here because of her talent. She is a star in South Indian Films."

Salman also spoke about her recent kissing controversy, to which Mannara said, "My director was meeting me after such a long time and like a fatherly love he kissed me on my cheek. I had to then come to Mumbai to give a clarification about the whole incident. It wasn't supposed to be controversial but it got viral in no time."

The second contender to enter the Bigg Boss house is Munawar Faruqui. He claimed that despite being offered to host the programme the previous season, the agreement fell through due to financial difficulties. Salman asked Munawar to recite some Shayari also.

