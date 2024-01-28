Bigg Boss 17: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan to join Salman Khan in finale episode

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : The finale episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' will be high on entertainment as a lot of Bollywood stars are expected to grace their presence.

Actors Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan will join host Salman Khan in the finale, which is set to be out on Sunday on Colors TV.

The duo will come on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote their upcoming film 'Shaitaan', which will hit the theatres on March 8.

'Bigg Boss' finale episode will see Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawara Faruqui and Mannara Chopra competing against each other for the coveted trophy.

Contestants' families will also appear on the show to support them. Bharti Singh with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, will also be gracing the grand finale.

The 17th season began on October 17 with contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others. Now it is to be seen who will emerge as the winner.

