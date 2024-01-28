'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita Lokhande is the second contestant to be out of finale race

Mumbai, Jan 28 Popular actress Ankita Lokhande, who has worked on the big screen and the small screen, reached the Top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 17'. However, she did not get a chance to lift the trophy as she was the second contestant out of the race.

Ankita, who enjoys a following of 5.1 million on Instagram, was shown the exit door after Arun Mashettey was evicted.

Currently, in the house, it is Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui vying for the trophy.

After eviction, Ankita said: "What do I say. But I am not sad that I didn't make it. It is not that my mother is standing next to me. I have had a journey full of ups and downs and I learnt a lot.... Thank you so much for everything."

In the show, Ankita made headlines with her fights with Mannara and her husband Vicky Jain.

She was often seen teary-eyed after her fight with her husband over not giving her enough time.

Ankita was often seen recalling her former boyfriend and late star Sushant Singh Rajput in the show and told her co-housemates what an intelligent person he was and how much proud she is of him.

She even became the "India ki beti" after her mother-in-law made heart-breaking claims in the show during the family week and even to the media after exiting the show.

Ankita made her acting debut with 'Pavitra Rishta' starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

She then made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019.

She was then seen in the film 'Baaghi 3'.

Over two crore viewers were watching the grand finale on Jio Cinema.

