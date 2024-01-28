‘Bigg Boss 17’: Anurag Dobhal, KhanZaadi give a miss to grand finale

Mumbai, Jan 28 As the grand finale is here, all former contestants marked their attendance one final time inside the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house. However, Anurag Dobhal and KhanZaadi were missing.

The grand finale morning segment had Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek were seen roasting the final five Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty along with former contestant such as Vicky Jain Sonali Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil and Aishwarya Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Ayesha Khan Tehelka and Samarth Jurel.

But Anurag and KhanZaadi were not seen in the morning segment.

The two stand up comics were even seen joking about the same and said that they could not even make it till here leaving everyone in splits.

On Sunday, the curtains will come down for the show giving the winner for the 17th season of the Colors show hosted by Salman Khan.

