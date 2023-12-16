'Bigg Boss 17': Ayesha Khan enters show as wild card contestant, says she has a "history" with Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : After K-pop singer Aoora, Ayesha Khan is the new wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss 17'.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Ayesha talked about Munawar Faruqui and said that she has a "history" with him. She accused him of being fake.

Ayesha said, "Mera naam Ayesha Khan hai. Ek contestant hai Munawar Faruqui; I have a history with him. Jaisa dikhaate hain, waise kahin se nhi nahi hai. Show pe aap keh rahe hai aap committed hai mujhse keh rahe the I love you aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye galtiyu ki maafi hoti hai gunahon kin nahi..jo unhone ne kiya hai vo gunah hai..jab mai show mein jau I want an apology..( My name is Ayesha Khan. There's a contestant named Munawar Faruqui, I have a history with him. Whatever he portrays, he is not like that. On show, he says that he is committed. He told me that, 'I love you, I should marry a girl like you'.. Mistakes are forgiven, but not sins. What he did was a sin and when I enter the show, I want an apology"

The caption along with the post reads, "Kya iss wild card entry se, khul jaayenge Bigg Boss ke ghar mein Munawar ke saare raaz?..Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Surely her entry is going to spice up the game. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa are also joining the host Salman Khan and having a fun segment with the contestants.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

