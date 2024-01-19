'Bigg Boss 17' contestants face the burn in roast night by Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri

Mumbai, Jan 19 The housemates of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' are gearing up for the roast night in the house, which will be hosted by the comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri.

As the finale week comes closer, housemates are all set for the roast task in tonight's episode.

Bigg Boss surprised them by announcing the entry of screenwriter Vankush Arora, who joins to guide them on how to roast other housemates.

Everyone in the house welcomed him warmly, and each contestant was given an individual chance to converse with him and create a script for the roasting task.

Bigg Boss also revealed that their fans are also entering the house to witness the roast task. However, some housemates took more time, leading to a rift among them.

The task commences with Abhishek Kumar starting the roast by targeting Munawar Faruqui. He humorously points out their commonality, which is girls, highlighting that while he struggles to find one on the show, Munawar is attracting all the attention from them.

Abhishek then shifted his focus to Isha Malviya, mentioning her talk about him breaking the TV but asserting that today, he broke her pride. Meanwhile, Krushna playfully asks Mannara Chopra if she is Sudesh's sister, and amid laughter, the housemates agree to it.

Simultaneously, Sudesh approaches Munawar, asking him to teach his texting style and urging him to share the secret.To enhance the night's entertainment, Munawar takes the stage, greeting everyone and starting with shayari, followed by roasting Vicky Jain.

He reminds Vicky Jain of a past comment about over 200 people working like Munawar in his factory but stated that he only knows one person who is in the show because of his wife Ankita Lokhande’s name.

Later, he continues by teasing Ankita Lokhande, suggesting that although she claims the TV is like her paternal home, Vicky has overstayed his welcome.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors, and on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor