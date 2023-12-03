Bigg Boss 17: Ekta Kapoor warns Vicky Jain to be nice with Ankita Lokhande

One of the most talked-about shows on Indian television is Bigg Boss, which is in its 14th season. In a recent episode, YouTuber Tehelka Bhai, also known as Sunny Arya, was kicked out for his violent behavior. The season is filled with a lot of drama, from a love triangle involving Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar to a heated argument between popular actors Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain. Ankita and Vicky Jain, a well-loved couple, have been facing criticism for Vicky's behavior, especially after an incident involving Vicky's mother. Fans have started calling Vicky a 'walking red flag.' Amidst all this, director and producer Ekta Kapoor warned Vicky to treat Ankita properly.

In the latest episode, Ekta Kapoor, who recently won an international Emmy Award, sent a video message to the contestants. She expressed her love for her friend Ankita Lokhande and advised Vicky to be kind to her as her heart had broken many times. Ekta mentioned Ankita's sensitivity and emotional experiences. The heartfelt video moved Ankita, who thanked Ekta. Ekta also praised Munawar's game and expressed high expectations due to his previous success in a reality show.

Colors Television's Bigg Boss, traditionally hosted by Bollywood's Bhaijan Salman Khan, is currently being hosted by producer and director Karan Johar. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar will be seen questioning all the housemates for their behavior.