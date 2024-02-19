'Bigg Boss 17' fame Ayesha Khan to be seen in a special song in Telugu film 'Gangs of Godavari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Ayesha Khan, best known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 17', will now be seen in a special song in Telugu film 'Gangs of Godavari'.

Ayesha recently shot for the folk song in Hyderabad alongside actor Vishwak Sen.

Talking about it, Ayesha said, "I have always loved dancing and I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of this special song for Gangs of Godavari. Matching Vishwak Sen's level of energy while performing was extremely fun and thrilling. Working with Krishna Chaitanya sir, in guidance of Bhanu master and team was an absolute honour. South Indian cinema has gained relevance across the country and I am honoured to be associated with it in such a beautiful way."

'Gangs of Godavari' is directed by Krishna Chaitanya.

