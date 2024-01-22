‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha evicted; Ankita, Vicky, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek & Arun reach finale week

Mumbai, Jan 22 After Ayesha Khan's exit, Isha Malviya was shown the exit door, a week before the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

Isha was evicted on the Sunday ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, right after Ayesha was asked to leave after receiving minimum votes from the live audience during the roasting task.

The final six contestants who have inched towards the grand finale include Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

This week Isha, Ayesha, Vicky and Ankita were nominated after the torture task.

The decision of playing the task or nominating these contestants were in the hands of Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek and Arun as they faced unfair task play.

Isha is known for the show ‘Udaariyaan’, she entered with her co-star and former boyfriend Abhishek. The two had always been at loggerheads and had often been seen indulging in fights in the show.

The grand finale is all set to take place on January 28.

