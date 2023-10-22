'Bigg Boss 17': Kangana Ranaut shakes a leg with Salman Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Kangana Ranaut who is appearing on 'Bigg Boss 17' as a celebrity guest on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, enjoyed dancing with the host and superstar Salman Khan. She also mimicked his style on the stage.

In the latest promo of the show, both Salman and Kangana can be seen engaging in a banter. The video starts with Kangana entering the show and mimicking the style of Salman. While he jokingly asked her, "what will you do if a co-star flirts with you and she responded, "agar vo aap ke jaisa handsome ho to mai dil se kaam lungi" She also insisted him to show his flirting skills.

Later, they both danced together.

Kangana is gearing up for her next film 'Tejas'. She hosted a special screening of her upcoming action thriller movie for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a string of pictures from the film's special screening which she captioned, "Team Tejas held a special screening for Respected defence minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and many dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce auditorium today evening."

She also shared the experience of watching the film with the defence minister and the officers.

She wrote, "It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and honourable Defence Minister himself."

Kangana revealed that after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan removed his fighter jet-shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted it to the 'Tejas' director Sarvesh Mewara.

The caption further read, "In a surreal moment after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM removed his fighter jet shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted to my director @sarveshmewara This gesture moved us deeply it seemed we have accomplished our mission. We are beyond thrilled can't wait to bring the film to you all coming Friday 27th October."

In the pictures, Kangana could be seen posing, and interacting with the Defence Minister.

'Tejas' is all set to hit the theatres on October 27. Sarvesh Mewara has helmed the project, which revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty.

