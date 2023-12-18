'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar Faruqui gets emotional, says he will walk out if...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : After the entry of Ayesha Khan in 'Bigg Boss 17', things are not that smooth for comedian and contestant Munawar Faruqui. Recently, he got upset and expressed his wish to leave the show.

Recently, Colors TV shared a promo in which Ayesha can be seen refusing to shake hands with Faruqui and questioning him instead. "Aap mujhse yeh bolkar aaye the ki aapka breakup ho chuka hai?," she said.

"Show mein aane ke baad agar main dekh rahi hu ki aapka break up nahi hua hai aur aap itne loudly apne girlfriend ke baare mein baat kar rahe hain. You are saying ki jis duration mein aap mujhse baat kar rahe the, there was no contact between you and her?" she added.

To which, he said, "Nahi maine aapse sorry bola ki maine aapse jhooth bola" and she said, "Uske baad bhi aapne jhooth bolna continue kiya vo to aapne bataya hi nahi...bhul gaye batana"

Munawar can be seen crying on the show after having his conversation with Ayesha in which she blames him for cheating on her

After this conversation, Munawar can be said crying in front of the other contestants and he said, "Ab vo bol rahi hai tum apni ex-girlfriend se baat kar raha tha...bataya nahi.. maine usko bataya tha..( Now she is saying that you were talking to your ex-girlfriend...you didn't tell me...I told her..)"

He told Ankita Lokhande, "Main fake nahi hoon. But nahi ho raha hai yaar. If they open the door, I will walk out"

On the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode, superstar Salman Khan criticised 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Munawar Faruqui in a recent episode of the show.

He said, "Munawar ko apne fans ko ek alag hi game dikhana hai jo bhale hi kitna bhi boring ho."

He asked him, "Fans ko boring cheezein achi lgti h ya interesting cheezein".

Munawar replied, "Interesting cheezen".

Later, he asked him, "Thandi cheez aapko kaisi lagti hai (Do you like cold things?)." Munawar denies and the host added, "So, for me, you are that cold thing inside the house."

Schooling him further, Salman said, "Aapko aisa lagta hai ki ek reality show jeetne ke baad aapko iss show ki puri pakad hai. Yaar agar samajh hai toh humko bhi samjha do bhai (You feel like after winning a reality show, you have complete control over the show. Friend, if you understand then explain it to us too brother."

"Agar iska kuch formula aapke paas hai, aapne crack kar liya hai toh please yaar mujhe samjha do taaki har ek picture humari pehle wali se behtar aur bigger ho," said Salman.

He also slammed him for opening up about his painful experiences in life always and said, "Munawar yeh wo wale music yaa dance reality show nahi hai jahan performance se pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai. Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar ki kal iss ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain toh iss ghar ki story par koi fark nahi padega" (Munawar, this is not those music or dance reality shows where the sad part of the contestant is shown before the performance. The truth is that even if you leave this house, there will be no difference in the story of this house.)

Earlier, Ayesha talked about Munawar Faruqui and said that she has a "history" with him. She accused him of being fake.

Ayesha said, "Mera naam Ayesha Khan hai. Ek contestant hai Munawar Faruqui; I have a history with him. Jaisa dikhaate hain, waise kahin se nhi nahi hai. Show pe aap keh rahe hai aap committed hai mujhse keh rahe the I love you aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye galtiyu ki maafi hoti hai gunahon kin nahi..jo unhone ne kiya hai vo gunah hai..jab mai show mein jau I want an apology..( My name is Ayesha Khan. There's a contestant named Munawar Faruqui, I have a history with him. Whatever he portrays, he is not like that. On show, he says that he is committed. He told me that, 'I love you, I should marry a girl like you'.. Mistakes are forgiven, but not sins. What he did was a sin and when I enter the show, I want an apology."

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

