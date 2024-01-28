‘Bigg Boss 17’: Neil, Aishwarya say they love each other more than the game

Mumbai, Jan 28 As the curtains are set to fall on Sunday for ‘Bigg Boss 17’, former contestants and real life couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt will be seen performing and even professing love for each other, which they say has been bigger than the game.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, before they start performing, Aishwarya is heard saying: “Humne humesha ek doosre ko is game se badhkar hi maana hai.”

To which, Neil agrees and says: “Haan bache tu hamesha mere liye sabse pahele hai.”

The two are then seen performing on ‘Bole Chudiiyan’ from the iconic Karan Johar film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ which released in 2001. The song is originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The popular track is sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

After over a 100-day journey, in one of India’s biggest reality shows which gives an insight into the lives of popular figures from the world of social media and showbiz, the finalists include Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahshetty.

The grand finale will be taking place on Sunday alongside guests and host Salman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor