Bigg Boss 17 Nominations Task Turns Chaotic: Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui Clash in Intense Face-Off

As Bigg Boss 17 approaches its conclusion, the competition intensifies with a physically demanding "Nomination task" planned for this week. The housemates will be divided into two teams, with one team tethered to a pillar and the other facing the challenging task of dislodging them. In the previous episode, Mannara, Munnawar, and Abhishek found themselves on the defensive, pinned down by Anikta, Ayesha, Isha, and Vicky, who played aggressively. However, a preview suggests a reversal of roles today, with Mannara, Munnawar, and Abhishek taking on the offensive.

Things took an ugly turn during the latest nominations task, and tensions escalate as Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui clash with each other. A promo shared by Colors TV reveals Vicky hiding spice packets and buckets on the roof to hinder Munnawar and his team from splashing water. The losing team will face nominations for the week.

The promo shows Vicky attempting to prevent Munnawar from retrieving buckets from the roof, resulting in a heated confrontation. Vicky pulls Munnawar down from a tree, leading to fury on Munawar's part. An intense exchange of words follows, with Vicky accusing Munawar of playing with the emotions of multiple women. Amid the mudslinging, Munawar vows to ensure Vicky's eviction this week, stating, "Tunnel tak chhod ke aaunga," which means he will go to any lengths to see Vicky evicted.

During Tuesday's nominations task, Vicky and his teammates, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya, were seen going all out in tormenting Munawar, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey by throwing water, chili powder, soap, and other items at them.