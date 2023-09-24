'Bigg Boss 17' premiere date out, Salman Khan shares interesting update about new season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : October is going to be interesting for 'Bigg Boss' lovers.

The 17th season of the controversial reality TV show will start on October 15.

On Saturday, Colors TV dropped an interesting promo featuring host and actor Salman Khan.

In the promo, Salman can be seen in a bald look meddling with a bomb.

"Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai. Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge," Salman said in Hindi. He then goes on to cut the wrong wire leading to an explosion. He then said, "Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same."

"Jinke seene mein ho jigar, unko Bigg Boss ke ❤️, 💡 aur 👊🏻, se kya hogi fikar. 💪🏻🤯Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct se, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors par," Colors TV captioned the post, leaving netizens excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

"Very excited for bb17 😍," a social media user wrote.

"This promo is so funny ... #bb17 @beingsalmankhan nice 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣," another one wrote.

In the previous promo, Salman showcased his three different avatars.

The first avatar was 'Dil'. Salman was seen wearing a red kurta and smiling at the camera. Salman then opened the second door donning a black shirt and grey trousers which he paired with a cowboy hat and looking glasses.

“Dimag hi dimag (Brain)," he said while announcing the second avatar.

The third avatar was 'Dum'. Salman could be seen wearing a bullet-proof jacket.The teaser ended with Salman saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam (This is all for now! The promo has ended)!"

Salman has been entertaining the audience with his 'Bigg Boss' hosting stint since 2010. In fact, there are many people who do not like the format of the show but still watch it due to bhaijaan. Salman's 'Bigg Boss' hosting avatar has definitely booked a special place in his fans' hearts. Over the years, he has been seen forming a special connection with not 'BB' avid watchers but also with the contestants.He recently hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is all set to come up with 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif.Maneesh Sharma has helmed the film made under the YRF banner. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet. Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor