'Bigg Boss 17': Riteish Deshmukh praises Munawar's roast, calls him fire

Mumbai, Jan 21 Stand up star Munawar Faruqui stole the show, when he got an opportunity to roast his housemates in front of a live audience.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh praised him and called him fire.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, a roast session took place, where each participant took turns and roasted each other in front of the live audience.

All the audiences loved the show, including the hosts of the roast session, Krushna Abhishek and Suresh Lehri.

Every participant gave their best in roasting.

“Shayari sunke flower samjhe kya.”

Munawar was fire in the episode with every punch line giving a mic drop moment.

Riteish, known for his great comic timing, also loved Munawar's show.

Sharing a tweet, he expressed his happiness.

The actor mentioned, "Munawar Faruqui was on fire today. #standup #BiggBoss17"

As the season 17 is closer towards the finale, finalist Munawar Faruqui is joined by Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor