'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan jokes about Anurag Dobhal, says 'isi season main the na woh?'

Mumbai, Jan 28 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the grand finale night joked about former 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant and Youtuber Abhishek Dobhal's absence from the show on Sunday.

In a moment of laughter, Salman talked about Anurag and said: "Isi season main the na who? Mujhse ya Bigg Boss se bahut khafa hai woh... Itna post kardiya Bigg Boss ke barre main ke woh aaya nahi.. Kahin wadiyo main hoga."

Anurag on Instagram stories had revealed the reason as to why he is skipping the much-awaited ‘Bigg Boss 17’. He said it is due to “self respect”.

In a cryptic post on Instagram, Anurag shared: “Atma samman ke liye main uski jhoothi tareef nahi kar sakta.. For those who are asking I said no to attend Bigg Boss finale. #brosenaontop #biggboss17.”

The message is not clear if its directed to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan or the makers.

During his stint in the show, Anurag had claimed that Salman and the makers constantly brought the topic of his fans ‘Bro Sena’ and made him walk the Walk Of Shame in the activity area. He even talked about how he was targeted.

Salman also called Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law Lalita Pawar. He said she may have portrayed such roles but in real life she was the most amazing lady.

