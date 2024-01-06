'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan slams Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya for their behaviour, says if they knew "end result"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Slamming Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their behaviour in the 'Bigg Boss 17' house, Superstar Salman Khan has asked if it was intended to upset Abhishek Kumar on the show.

'Bigg Boss 17' contestants Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel are always in the news for their arguments in the house. The three recently got into a fight, which concluded with Abhishek Kumar hitting Samarth Jurel.

In the latest promo dropped by Colors TV Salman Khan can be seen schooling Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel during the weekend ka vaar episode of the show.

The promo started with Salman Khan asking Isha and Samarth, " Koi poke kiye jaye din bhar, raat bhar, kaun kitna lega yaar? Isha, agar aap Abhishek hote, aur Samarth agar aapke sath ye karti, toh aap kya karti? (If somebody keeps poking you day and night, how much you will be able to bear it? Isha, if you were Abhishek, and Samarth did this to you, then what would you have done?"

Isha replied, "Marti, sir. (I would have hit him)."

The host added, "Abhishek ne galat kiya hain? Samarth, kya tumne uske sath sahi kiya hain? (Abhishek done wrong. Samarth, have you done right to him?)"

On this Samarth responded, "Mujhe meri strength pata hain ki mein kya bolke use trigger kar sakta hu, (I know my strengths and what I can say to trigger him.)"

Salman Khan said, "End result aapko yahi chahiye tha na ki wo haat uthaye? Toh ye planned tha? (You already knew the end result that he will hit you. So, it was all planned)"

The caption with the promo reads, "Kaun tha galat aur kaun tha zyaada galat, aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein Salman lenge gharwalon ki class."

Recently, after being elected as the captain of the 'Bigg Boss 17' house, Ankita Lokhande announced the elimination of Abhishek Kumar. However, no official announcement about his eviction has been made.

Following extensive poking, Abhishek Kumar lifted his hand on Samarth Jurel, which was against Bigg Boss house rules. Bigg Boss stated that the choice will be made at the appropriate moment.

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Bigg Boss asked Ankita Lokhande, the new captain of the house, to decide on Abhishek's aggressive behaviour and if he should have been evicted from the show. Ankita declares that Kumar should be evicted from the show due to his abusive behaviour.

After this announcement, Abhishek urges that the team and Bigg Boss refrain from making harsh decisions. He also stated that he does not want to leave Bigg Boss. Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui hugged him, while Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra wept over the decision.

It all started when Samarth Jurel and Vicky Jain discussed the drawbacks of entering the game as a wildcard contestant. Samarth mentioned that he entered the show late and people nominated him for not being there since the beginning. Abhishek inquired if anyone had taken it personally. This resulted in a brawl between Samarth and Abhishek.

Isha Malviya was quickly drawn into the conflict, and the trio had a tremendous brawl. Isha and Samarth discussed Kumar's mental health and how he dropped out of treatment in the middle. Abhishek also returned it to them.

All this fight took a serious turn as Samarth Jurel tried to put a blanket on him and this infuriated Kumar, who turned around and slapped Jurel. The other contestants were all taken aback by Kumar's antics.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss summoned Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey to the Confession Room and questioned them about it. The trio chastised Abhishek's behaviour, stating that he frequently fights for the sake of footage.

Within minutes of the incident, Abhishek Kumar realised his error and apologised to Bigg Boss, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. Samarth and Isha, on the other hand, were not in the mood to forgive him. As per the promo, Ankita Lokhande has asked Abhishek to leave the house. But, nothing is clear as he might be saved.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

