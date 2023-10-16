Bigg Boss 17: Thrilling start with Ankita-Vicky's romance, Isha-Abhishek's heated argument

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made a grand entry in the Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 17' and gave a major couple goal with their performance on some popular romantic tracks.

Salman played a game with them and asked them a few questions to know how much they knew each other.

During the show, Ankita made an interesting revelation and said she would change her clothes three times each day. Salman added that Ankita was wearing lipstick that matched her outfit. She has brought a tonne of clothing. Salman made fun of her by asking if she intended to remain in the house even after the show was over.

Soniya Bansal, Firoza Khan and Sunny Arya are among the other contestants who joined the show.

The trio had some fun conversations with the host. Salman teased Sunny and Soniya.

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' actor Rinku Dhawan has also joined the show. Gamer Arun Mashettey entered the show.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were among the other contestants who joined the show. They expressed their differences towards each other and had an argument in front of the host. They discussed their relationship and blamed each other for the differences. Isha complained of Abhishek's over-possessive nature and being physically violent with her.

Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui, popular TV couple Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Navid Sole were among the other contestants who entered the show.

Aishwarya and Neil gave a riveting performance to 'What Jhumka' as they entered the 'Bigg Boss 17' stage. They enjoyed meeting the host and shared some fun-filled conversations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor