'Bigg Boss 17': Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon to appear as celebrity guests on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to appear as celebrity guests on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

They are coming for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Ganapath'. Tiger and Kriti are busy in promoting their film.

Recently, they took part in the promotion event of their upcoming film 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born', twinning in white outfits.

Kriti exuded elegance with her look. For the occasion, she opted for a white outfit and elevated her look with minimal make-up. She accessorised her look with long white boots and a statement golden necklace. Tiger, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and black pants.

Coming back to 'Bigg Boss 17', today's episode witnessed an intense clash between Munawar and Firoza taking centre stage, accompanied by an emotional moment from Jigna Vora in the presence of the media. Alongside the ongoing drama, the intricate relationships between various contestants, such as the Udariyaan co-stars, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt with Aishwarya Sharma, continue to entertain the audiences, making for an engaging and enthralling season.

During a press conference, former crime reporter and novelist Jigna Vora bravely answers questions from the media inside the building. Jigna takes a candid look at her background, confronts the accusations made against her, discusses her role in a high-profile case, and shares the painful experience of losing family members one by one while the investigation was underway.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

