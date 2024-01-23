‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain reportedly evicted from the show

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain has reportedly been evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house days before the grand finale takes place.

According to fan pages on X (formerly Twitter), Vicky received the least votes and hence was shown the door.

A Bigg Boss gossip page called The Khabri wrote on X: “Breaking #vickyjain has been eliminated.”

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows a final nomination and eviction task to take place on Tuesday, where the voice of Bigg Boss talks about how he has been biased in the show and the current Top 6 are his favourites and worth the show.

He then talked about going from six to five. He asks the housemates to get the answers from the birdhouse.

The voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ then talks about the evicted contestant’s days in the house.

He says: “101 and out.”

